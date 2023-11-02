Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Restaurant and Bar, Ullapool

November 02
08:22 2023
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are letting a popular and profitable restaurant facility in Ullapool.

Offering a unique opportunity for an enthusiastic chef to make a name for themselves on the iconic North Coast 500, the Restaurant and Bar at the Royal Hotel is nestled within a 55-bedroomed hotel in the picturesque village of Ullapool.

The restaurant, with panoramic views over Ullapool harbour, also features a bar, lounge and a south-facing outside terrace where customers can enjoy a drink overlooking the loch.

Current owner, Alan Maclaurin, said: ‘We’re offering a partnership. We’re keen to work with the new leaseholder, to collaborate to ensure that this opportunity aligns with everyone’s ambitions. With no in-going costs and a highly reasonable lease, this is your chance to make a name for yourself.  The fully equipped commercial kitchen is waiting for the right chef to work their magic.’

Graham and Sibbald are seeking £30,000 per annum for the leasehold interest of the property.  

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

