Graham and Sibbald Markets Thriving Stornoway Hotel

November 21
08:33 2023
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing an outstanding 17-bedroom hotel in Stornoway, the ‘capital’ of the Outer Hebrides.

Located on a prominent plot in the centre of Stornoway, the County Hotel is a well-known institution that offers a turnkey operation and a great business opportunity for the right buyer to build upon the established reputation and frequent return guests and local trade.

The large open plan bar sits alongside a multipurpose function room, commercial kitchen and a well-presented two bedroom owners’ accommodation.

The 17 en suite bedrooms are spacious and comfortable, and the hotel boasts a warm, inviting atmosphere which blends traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings.

Martin Sutherland, a licensed-trade agent with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘The County Hotel is an outstanding property that has proven itself to be a key player in the Outer Hebrides, attracting large crowds all year round. It’s a fantastic business opportunity.’

Offers over £875,000 are invited for the freehold interest of the County Hotel, 12-14 Francis Street, Stornoway, HS1 2XB. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

