Graham and Sibbald Markets Well-Known Cairnbaan Hotel, Lochgilphead

January 08
09:14 2024
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to market the Cairnbaan Hotel near Lochgilphead, PA31 8SJ.

A traditional-style business offering an impressive canal-side location and outstanding views over the Argyll countryside, this charming property is located on the Crinan Canal, 35 miles South of Oban.

Having been sympathetically expanded over the years, the property boasts 11 spacious en suite bedrooms, lounge bar, restaurant, conservatory, function room, owners’ accommodation and south-facing outdoor terrace overlooking the Canal.

Its attractive location makes it a popular destination for residents and tourists alike and the sale offers a unique opportunity for the new owners to build on its established reputation.

Hotel-and-leisure agent with Graham and Sibbald, Martin Sutherland, commented: ‘The Cairnbaan Hotel is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known established business in a prominent position in the ever popular Argyll countryside.’

Graham + Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £425,000 for the freehold interest.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

