Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market an established community pub within the village of Leslie, near Glenrothes.

A well presented public house with self-contained accommodation above, the Prinlaws is a wet-led community establishment that benefits from a solid local following. Equipped with a lounge bar, raised staged area and public bar, the pub itself typically achieves sales of £165,000 per annum, including a healthy net profit.

Meanwhile, the spacious two-bedroom flat includes a lounge, kitchen, bathroom, utility room and office. There is a small car park to the rear of the premises which can accommodate up to four vehicles.

There are currently five members of staff. TUPE will be in effect.

The business is being sold complete as a going concern. Graham and Sibbald are seeking offers over £300,000 for the heritable property, trade fixtures, fittings and equipment, and the goodwill.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.