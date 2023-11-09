Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Welcome New Leaseholders For Perthshire Inn

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Scottish School Food Awards 2023 Shortlist Released OIOpublisher The shortlist of finalists for the 2023 Scottish School Food Awards has been released. The Hospitality Education Award, sponsored by Hub International and Independents by Sodexo– Eastbank Academy, Glasgow–...
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday...
  

Graham and Sibbald Welcome New Leaseholders For Perthshire Inn

Graham and Sibbald Welcome New Leaseholders For Perthshire Inn
November 09
08:49 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have announced that the Bein Inn, Glenfarg, has been leased.

In their first independent business venture, Gary and Claire MacLeod, both of whom come from a hospitality background, will continue to run the well-known establishment alongside the MacGregor family owners.

With 12 en suite letting bedrooms, two bars, a restaurant area, lounge, operators’ accommodation and an outdoor terrace, the business has been sympathetically expanded while retaining much of its original character.

Hotel consultant, Alistair Letham, said:We were delighted to provide our client at the Bein Inn with a new tenant and we look forward to seeing this entrepreneurial couple build upon the strong reputation the Bein Inn already offers.’


Gary MacLeod added: ‘We plan to focus our food offering in a sustainable, locally sourced way that supports local businesses and provides a quality service.

‘We would like to thank Graham and Sibbald, particularly Alistair, for the seamless handover and communication throughout the process of obtaining the lease.’

For more information on other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
B&Bs for sale scotlandBusinesses for sale Scotlandcatering company scotlandcommercial property commentary scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandhotels Scotlandpubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotlandscottish commercial property
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Scottish School Food Awards 2023 Shortlist Released The shortlist of finalists for the 2023 Scottish School Food Awards has been released. The Hospitality Education Award, sponsored by Hub International and Independents by Sodexo– Eastbank Academy, Glasgow– Firpark...
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.