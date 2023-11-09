Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have announced that the Bein Inn, Glenfarg, has been leased.

In their first independent business venture, Gary and Claire MacLeod, both of whom come from a hospitality background, will continue to run the well-known establishment alongside the MacGregor family owners.

With 12 en suite letting bedrooms, two bars, a restaurant area, lounge, operators’ accommodation and an outdoor terrace, the business has been sympathetically expanded while retaining much of its original character.

Hotel consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘We were delighted to provide our client at the Bein Inn with a new tenant and we look forward to seeing this entrepreneurial couple build upon the strong reputation the Bein Inn already offers.’



Gary MacLeod added: ‘We plan to focus our food offering in a sustainable, locally sourced way that supports local businesses and provides a quality service.

‘We would like to thank Graham and Sibbald, particularly Alistair, for the seamless handover and communication throughout the process of obtaining the lease.’

For more information on other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

