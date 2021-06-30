Graham + Sibbald have announced the appointment of Martin Sutherland who joins them as a Licensed Trade + Business agent.

With over 35 years’ experience in the property market, his broad knowledge and network will, according to management, play an important role in selling, leasing and acquiring pubs, restaurants and small hotels across the country.

‘This is an exciting time for me to be joining the hotel and leisure team,’ said Martin (pictured above). The business is experiencing a period of growth across a number of departments and I’m looking forward to bringing some excellent opportunities to the market.’

Peter Seymour

Head of Graham & Sibbald’s Hotel and Leisure department, Peter Seymour (pictured right), added: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Martin to our team; there is a lot to learn from his experience and specialist insight.’

With over 200 employees and 20 partners working across 17 offices in Scotland and England, Graham & Sibbald’s team of specialist chartered surveyors work extensively in the Scottish hospitality sector, advising and assisting clients on all aspects of commercial property transactions. Visit www.g-s.co.uk for more information.