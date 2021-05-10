Scottish property firm Graham + Sibbald has announced that the Clachan Cottage Hotel, Lochearnhead, Perthshire, has been sold.

Originally converted from a terrace of traditional cottages and extended over the years, the hotel provides 19 letting bedrooms, a spacious bar, bistro restaurant, dining/function room, lounge and staff accommodation.

With an outside terrace and ample private car parking on the loch-side, the hotel features picnic tables and private access, via a private jetty, to Loch Earn and 15 boat moorings, in addition to the riparian fishing rights to the loch.

The purchase price was undisclosed but selling agents Graham + Sibbald confirmed it was close to the asking price of £795,000.

Alistair Letham, Hotel Consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said, ‘The sale of the Clachan Cottage, with the marketing commencing in the Covid lockdown period, signals there remains good demand for attractive properties and businesses that are of appeal to family proprietors.

The new owners, Alisdair and Hannah Semple, plan to develop the trading business.

