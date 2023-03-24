The hotel and leisure division of Graham and Sibbald have announced the sale of the Kincraig Castle Hotel, Invergordon.

A stunning Baronial-style former mansion house, the property has been extended over the years and stands on 10 acres of land, just off the North Coast 500. With large resident’s lounge and reading room, a a restaurant, function suite, snug bar and commercial kitchen, the hotel caters for discerning guests from around the world.

Current owners, Ray and Amy Grant, have grown the business substantially over the last nine years and have extended a warm welcome to the new owners, Siya Properties Ltd.

Peter Seymour, a director with Graham and Sibbald, said of the sale: ‘We launched this campaign a few months before Covid reached the UK. However, despite the challenges, we had constant worldwide interest in the disposal and achieved a price in line with our pre-Covid expectations. We are delighted that an experienced operator saw the potential of the hotel and we wish the new owners every success in the future.’

The purchase consideration was not disclosed but Graham + Sibbald were inviting offers around £1.8m for the Kincraig Castle Hotel, Invergordon.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.