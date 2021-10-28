A well known, award-winning family-owned hotel group has been placed on the market after almost six decades of success. Founded in 1962, McMillan Hotels’ portfolio includes North West Castle in Stranraer, Cally Palace Hotel & Golf Course in Gatehouse of Fleet and Fernhill Hotel in Portpatrick.

Offering something for all tastes and needs, from great food, golf, meetings and conference spaces and idyllic wedding locations, the hotels offer an excellent opportunity for purchase with strong trading levels both pre-and post-pandemic.

Managing Director, Douglas McMillan, commented: Having come through the recent health crisis and with the staycation market now stronger than ever, the family believes that now is the time to set the wheels in motion to sell the business. ‘The hotels have been trading exceptionally well since reopening and the coming years should also be strong as more people choose to staycation in this beautiful rural region, with its clear open roads, stunning countryside and sandy beaches.

‘Our family has welcomed our guests for almost 60 years and we are determined to hand over the reins to the right people who will have demonstrable plans to nurture and invest in the business in the coming years. The company is in good shape and we are in no rush to sell.’

Alistair Letham, from Graham & Sibbald Chartered Surveyor and Property Consultants, who have been appointed as agents for the sale, added: ‘We are delighted to have been appointed by the McMillan Family to seek a new owner/operator for their group of stunning hotels and will be marketing the portfolio on an ‘offers invited’ basis with viewings highly recommended to understand the full offering of each hotel.’

For more information, visit www.g-s.co.uk.