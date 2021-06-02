Catering Scotland

Graham + Sibbald Announces Sale of Castle Hotel, Huntly

June 02
12:12 2021
Scottish property firm Graham + Sibbald has announced that the Castle Hotel, Marquis Drive, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, has been sold.

An historic property originating in the mid-18th Century when it was known as Sandieston House, the castle was significantly extended and renamed Huntly Lodge in the 1800s. In 1946 the property was converted to a hotel with 18 letting bedrooms, lounge bar, dining room, two lounges and meeting rooms, a garden terrace, and 11 acres of grounds.

Owned for more than 20 years by Andrew and Linda Meiklejohn, the Castle Hotel has been purchased by DTSW Properties Ltd who plan to further develop local tourism and leisure custom.

Comfortable opulence: The Castle Hotel, Huntly

Alistair Letham, a Hotel and Leisure Consultant with selling agents Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘The imposing south-facing Castle Hotel is an impressive hotel property complemented by a full range of capacious public rooms and a range of bedroom styles.

The new owners have exciting plans for the hotel which will increase the appeal to a range of new customers.’

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

