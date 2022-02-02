Graham and Sibbald have announced the sale of the Category C-Listed Grant Arms Hotel, in Grantown-on-Spey. With 51 bedrooms arranged over four principal floors, the original building was built in 1765 and is one of the oldest such establishments in Scotland. Previous visitors include both Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II.

Sold by England-based BWWC Ltd, who successfully developed the hotel’s popular bird and wildlife watching club, the business has been acquired by an undisclosed overseas buyer who intends to undertake phased enhancements over the coming years.

The Grant Arms: The purchase price was not disclosed but Graham & Sibbald were inviting offers over £1,850,000.

