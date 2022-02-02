Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Announces Sale of Grant Arms, Grantown-on-Spey

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Graham & Sibbald Announces Sale of Grant Arms, Grantown-on-Spey

Graham & Sibbald Announces Sale of Grant Arms, Grantown-on-Spey
February 02
09:21 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Graham and Sibbald have announced the sale of the Category C-Listed Grant Arms Hotel, in Grantown-on-Spey. With 51 bedrooms arranged over four principal floors, the original building was built in 1765 and is one of the oldest such establishments in Scotland. Previous visitors include both Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II.

Sold by England-based BWWC Ltd, who successfully developed the hotel’s popular bird and wildlife watching club, the business has been acquired by an undisclosed overseas buyer who intends to undertake phased enhancements over the coming years.

The Grant Arms: The purchase price was not disclosed but Graham & Sibbald were inviting offers over £1,850,000.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.