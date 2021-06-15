Scottish property firm Graham + Sibbald has announced that the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch and the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora have both been sold.

An historic property situated adjacent to the first tee of what is arguably one of the finest golf courses in the world, the Royal Golf Hotel (main photo above) is a former mansion house which has been extended over the years and now provides 22 four-star bedrooms and a large bar/restaurant area overlooking the golf course.

David Whiteford, Chairman of Highland Coast Hotels, said: ‘In developing a collection of high quality hotels on or around the increasingly popular successful North Coast 500, our aim is to provide memorable hospitality experiences for those visiting the North Highlands.

CEO Roddie Watt added: ‘Our intention is to be recognised as the leading group of independent hotels on or around the route and to offer welcoming, comfortable, authentic experiences in this spectacular landscape. We envisage that our substantial investment in the next few years will foster sustainable growth within the local Highland communities, extending the traditional season and creating full-time career opportunities within the sector.’

The Royal Marine Hotel in Brora has been sold by the families of David Sutherland and Ferdinand Hinteregger

Peter Seymour, Head of Hotel and Leisure with selling agents, Graham + Sibbald, commented: ‘These two spectacular 22-bedroom hotels offer an excellent opportunity for Highland Coast Hotels to cement their base on the eastern section of the north coast 500 and we believe Highland Coast Hotels have the skills, vision and ability to develop the hotel and expand its offering to visitors enjoying the north coast 500.’

The Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch has been sold by the families of David Sutherland and George Fraser and the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora has been sold by the families of David Sutherland and Ferdinand Hinteregger.

