Graham & Sibbald Announces Sale of The Garret, Kirkcudbright

February 22
10:46 2022
The Hotel and Leisure division of Graham and Sibbald has announced it has sold the Garret at Kirkcudbright, in Dumfries & Galloway.

The Georgian townhouse, which dates from the early 19th Century, has been comprehensively restored into a town house-style hotel with eight letting bedrooms, a spacious bar and separate restaurant.

The restaurant with rooms has been comprehensively refurbished

Featuring an attractive terrace and garden to the rear and a two-bed private flat, the business has been sold by Andrew and Audrey Kelly who have owned it since purchasing it in a fire-damaged state in 2017.

The purchase price is undisclosed but Graham & Sibbald were inviting offers over £500,000.

For information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
