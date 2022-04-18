Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Announces the Sale of Castlebrae Hotel, Isle of Barra

April 18
14:38 2022
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald, acting jointly with Colliers, has announced the sale of the iconic Castlebay Hotel on the Isle of Barra.

Occupying an elevated position in Barra’s main town, the hotel overlooks the ferry terminal with open views across the bay to the mediaeval Kisimul Castle. With 15 bedrooms, a restaurant, lounge, conservatory and two bars, the hotel has been acquired by Souter Hotels Ltd. Managing Director, Nicola Souter, said: ‘I plan to develop the business into a cultural and creative holiday destination, making links with the Hebridean arts and crafts scene and building a pottery studio in due course.

Alistair Letham, Hotel & Leisure Consultant at Graham & Sibbald, added: ‘Having sold [incumbent owner] Terry Mackay into his three hotel businesses in the early noughties, I’m delighted to be involved in his exit strategy selling all three of his hotels, on his behalf.’

The purchase price was not disclosed but Graham & Sibbald, acting jointly with Colliers International, were inviting offers around £925,000 for the Castlebay Hotel, Isle of Barra.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

