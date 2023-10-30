Graham and Sibbald have joined forces with Cumberland Building Society, Harper Macleod LLP and EQ Accountants LLP to offer their insights for hospitality businesses across Scotland.

Peter Seymour, a director in hotels and leisure at Graham and Sibbald (pictured), said: ‘One of the major issues facing valuations are the long-term ramifications of inflation within the sector.

‘Food and drink prices, utility rates and staffing costs are all affecting the bottom-line profitability of hotels and leisure businesses. And while the industry continues to face numerous challenges, opportunities remain for businesses to expand and thrive.’



Multiple hospitality businesses have closed in Scotland in the last three years as a result of the

pandemic and other issues. Experts suggest this will allow businesses surviving the

challenging economic climate to make acquisitions at more favourable prices and maximise

growth opportunities.

Jacqui Fraser, a partner in the banking and finance team at law firm Harper Macleod LLP, added: ‘There is an increasing number of business owners who are closing their premises as a result of increased costs, including energy and rising ingredients prices. For business owners who are looking to expand, there are increasing numbers of enterprises available to purchase at competitive prices.’



Whilst more than half of Scotland’s hospitality businesses are still in ‘survival mode’,

according to findings from the Scottish Tourism Alliance, for those who are seeking to capitalise

on these industry losses, Scott Greig, Partner and Head of EQ Leisure at EQ Accountants, urges

businesses to be fully prepared before embarking on expansion plans.



‘Unfortunately, not every deal results in a positive outcome. More often than not, it is

down to not undertaking sufficient due diligence ahead of making an offer or not bringing in the

appropriate advisors early enough to help structure the deal in the best way.’



‘Banks and building societies require more information than ever before, including non-financial

information, depending on the size of the deal. Some business owners may be reluctant to pay

advice fees upfront and this can be more costly in the long term if deals need to be

subsequently restructured.’



Alasdair Swan, Senior Commercial Manager at specialist hospitality lenders, The Cumberland

Building Society, echoes Scott’s sentiments: ‘There are a great deal of opportunities out

there for businesses to capitalise on but they need to ensure they have consulted

relevant advisors before embarking on any significant expansions.



‘The Cumberland is well positioned to help businesses achieve their ambitions, thanks to our

commitment to supporting the hospitality sector, especially in Scotland. Our relationship managers take the time to get to know you and your business, and our manual underwriting process ensures that

every mortgage application is considered by a real person, not a computer.’

