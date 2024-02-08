Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have brought to market a unique development opportunity near Glasgow.

A 23-acre site on the banks of the gorge at the Devils Pulpit at Finnich Glen, just 15 miles from the city centre, the site comes with planning permission for a visitor centre, restaurant, café, retail shop and an events area, as well as a car park for up to 150 vehicles.

The Devil’s Gorge at Finnich Glen: Planning permission is in place for a visitor centre which could attract around £350,000 visitors annually

In addition to its spectacular natural grandeur, the gorge itself was made famous in several Hollywood productions, including Detective Pickachu, as well as various popular TV programs Outlander, Taggart and Sherlock Holmes.

Current planning permission is in place for a visitor centre, although the idea of a distillery has also been considered favourably. Locals are keen on the idea of using the peaty local water from the gorge and blending it with barley grown in neighbouring fields before maturing the product in oak casks sourced from woodland on the estate.

The development presents a perfect opportunity for a dedicated buyer to make a name for themselves with the Devil’s Whisky (Glenfinnich). The natural phenomenon of the Devil’s Pulpit itself currently attracts around 70,000 people per annum and this has been predicted to rise to five times that number if a visitor centre was erected.

Owner, David Young, said: ‘The Devils’ Pulpit at Finnich Glen presents a unique opportunity to create a visitor attraction of national importance.’

Graham and Sibbald will discuss the freehold price of the land with seriously interested parties. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.