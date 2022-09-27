OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNTY TO ACQUIRE A TROHPY HOTEL

Business valuation specialists Graham and Sibbald have announced they are marketing the Douglas Hotel and the Shorehouse at Brodick, on the Isle of Arran.

Following the untimely passing of the owner, the estate’s executors have taken the decision to sell the properties as a fully operational going concern.

Located on the town’s seafront with views across Brodick Bay, the Douglas Hotel has 21 high quality, letting bedrooms, a bar, bistro and lounges and alfresco terraces.

Having had approximately £8m lavished on the complete refurbishment of the property, the business has been operated entirely under management with a dedicated general manager and an excellent team of local staff.

The Douglas Hotel, Isle of Arran: ‘A rare opportunity to acquire a beautiful established hotel business’

Meanwhile, the Shorehouse – a three-apartment self-catering aparthotel situated just a few minutes’ walk away – provides comfy accommodation for travellers on a budget.

Graham and Sibbald hotel consultant, Alistair Letham (pictured below), said: ‘The availability of the Douglas Hotel is a rare opportunity for new owners to take over a beautiful hotel property and established business on one of Scotland’s most popular island destinations. The additional availability of the Shorehouse provides the spread of accommodation style and type to complement each other.’

Graham and Sibbald’s Alistair Letham

The Douglas Hotel and The Shorehouse are available For Sale in One or Two Lots.

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers around £3,250,000 for the Douglas Hotel, and offers over £695,000 for the Shorehouse.

alistair.letham@g-s.co.uk or visit for more information.

THE DOUGLAS HOTEL and THE SHOREHOUSE, BRODICK, ISLE OF ARRAN, KA27 8AJ.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk or email alistair.letham@g-s.co.uk for more information.