Graham & Sibbald Markets The Nether Abbey Hotel, East Lothian

July 06
10:52 2023
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Nether Abbey Hotel in North Berwick, East Lothian.

Owned by the same family for over 60 years, the hotel has been extensively upgraded and refurbished to provide 12 letting bedrooms, a bar, restaurant, conservatory, meeting/function room and a spacious alfresco outdoor terrace. The business has just been awarded a 2023 KAYAK Travel Award and is ranked in the top 3% of properties on the KAYAK travel search platform.

Graham & Sibbald’s Alistair Letham commented: ‘This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a turn-key four-star hotel in a sought-after location, with an impressive established client base.

Graham + Sibbald are inviting offers over £2.25m for the Nether Abbey Hotel, North Berwick.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

