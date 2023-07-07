Chartered surveyors and business valuation specialists Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Torrs Warren Hotel Group in the Rhins of Galloway.

The four separate businesses include:

Torrs Warren Country House Hotel, Stoneykirk (freehold): A 10-bed hotel set in 2.2 acres, with separate three-bedroom house

Harbour House Hotel, Portpatrick (leasehold): A harbourfront 9-bed hotel with bar, restaurant and three futher letting apartments.

Waterfront Hotel, Portpatrick (leasehold): A harbourfront 16-bed hotel with bar and restaurant

Alexandra Café, Stranraer (leasehold): A popular town centre café

Graham & Sibbald’s Alastair Letham commented: ‘This well-established hospitality business represents a rare opportunity to acquire a hotel group as a single purchase.’

Offers around £1,500,000 are invited for the Torrs Warren Hotel Group of businesses.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.