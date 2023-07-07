Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Market Torrs Warren Hotel Group

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • XpressJobs Introduces JobVibe OIOpublisher We all understand the value of attracting top talent but in today’s job market, it’s not just about posting job listings and hoping for the best. Operators need to...
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday...
  

Graham & Sibbald Market Torrs Warren Hotel Group

Graham & Sibbald Market Torrs Warren Hotel Group
July 07
07:28 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors and business valuation specialists Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Torrs Warren Hotel Group in the Rhins of Galloway.

The four separate businesses include:

  • Torrs Warren Country House Hotel, Stoneykirk (freehold): A 10-bed hotel set in 2.2 acres, with separate three-bedroom house
  • Harbour House Hotel, Portpatrick (leasehold): A harbourfront 9-bed hotel with bar, restaurant and three futher letting apartments.
  • Waterfront Hotel, Portpatrick (leasehold): A harbourfront 16-bed hotel with bar and restaurant
  • Alexandra Café, Stranraer (leasehold): A popular town centre café

Graham & Sibbald’s Alastair Letham commented: ‘This well-established hospitality business represents a rare opportunity to acquire a hotel group as a single purchase.’

Offers around £1,500,000 are invited for the Torrs Warren Hotel Group of businesses.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • XpressJobs Introduces JobVibe We all understand the value of attracting top talent but in today’s job market, it’s not just about posting job listings and hoping for the best. Operators need to stand...
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.