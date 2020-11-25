Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market an immaculate bed and breakfast business in Pitlochry, Perthshire. Arranged over two floors with eight en suite letting bedrooms set in a converted traditional stone villa, Derrybeg benefits from a dining room and guest lounge, both of which are finished to a high standard.

In addition to a large landscaped garden and car park, the business includes and owners’ accommodation on ground floor with kitchen, office, living room and laundry room.

Situated in the popular tourist town of Pitlochry, the business is well regarded by first-time and returning customers, and has demonstrated a strong level of turnover and profit which has been increasing year on year.



Offers over £610,000 are sought for the heritable property, trade fixtures and equipment. Stock in trade will be purchased at an additional price at valuation on the date of entry.

