Scottish property firm, Graham & Sibbald, acting jointly with Colliers International, have announced they are marketing for sale the Bunchrew House Hotel on the shores of the Beauly Firth, near Inverness.

With its towers and turrets, oriel and bay windows, crow step gables and balustrading, this distinctive Scottish Baronial mansion is complemented by an unusual array of internal features and décor of the highest standard.

Situated just three miles west of Inverness, the hotel is set in 15 acres of its own private grounds and boasts 16 individual letting bedrooms, a lounge bar, drawing room, dining room/restaurant and various meeting rooms.

Distinctive, unusual interiors are a hallmark of Bunchrew House

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with selling agents Graham + Sibbald, commented: ‘With the original building dating back to 1505 including a major upgrade in 1621 and further additions through the centuries, Bunchrew is a highly regarded gem of a property, and benefits from an exemplary reputation as one of the finest small country house hotels in the Highlands.’

Selling agents Graham + Sibbald and Colliers International confirmed the asking price is “Offers around £750,000” for the long leasehold interest in Bunchrew House Hotel, Inverness.

Bunchrew House Hotel, Bunchrew, Inverness, IV3 8TA.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.