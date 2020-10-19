Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Chapelbank Hotel for lease.

The business, which has an excellent reputation for its restaurant and accommodation, offers four expansive letting rooms and two well appointed restaurant areas. Offering an excellent opportunity for a chef or husband-and-wife team, it is offered on a new lease from a private landlord and could be reopened with immediate effect.

Given the size and presentation of the owners’ accommodation in addition to the letting bedrooms, this offers a unique opportunity either for someone entering the market or an experienced operator looking to take this business forward.

Located on Forfar’s High Street, the business is situated close to Glamis Castle, Carnoustie and other tourist hotspots.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.