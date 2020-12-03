Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market an iconic Italian ice cream manufacturer and wholesaler on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Based at Musselburgh and established for over 120 years, Di Rollo Ice Cream comprises industrial premises with a food production facility, additional storage unit and external yard area, all within a self-contained site.

Internally, the main warehouse benefits from solid flooring with non-slip coverings and washable wall surfaces. Fitted with specialist plant machinery for ice cream production, the building also contains a store area with various walk-in freezer units. The office, staff kitchen and separate male and female WC facilities.

An additional office, storage room and staff cloakroom are located on the first floor.

For sale due to retirement, Do Rollo provides a wholesale service to various businesses in and around Edinburgh and further afield.

There are currently six members of staff employed and TUPE regulations will be in effect from point of sale.



P.O.A.

Di Rollo Ice Cream, 8–14 South Street, Musselburgh, EH21 6AT. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.