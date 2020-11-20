Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a successful, well known smokehouse with over 40 years’ trading history

Located in a rural setting just off the A1 near Dunbar, the business benefits from a large, fully insulated industrial production shed with retail area, offices and management suite. A family-run enterprise, the Smokehouse prepares fresh trout, salmon, mackerel, haddock, lobsters, crabs and kippers to produce a premium product.



Established in 1980, the Smokehouse employs a workforce of around 20 people* and benefits from a strong client base, including the Balmoral Hotel, Glenapp Castle, the Signature Pub Group, Soderberg, Borthwick Castle, the Belfry and the Chester Hotel, along with wholesale farm Shops, garden centres and the SEC in Glasgow.



The onsite retail shop accounts for £100,000 of sales per

annum and online distribution has been a recent focus.

Accounts for the business show a rising turnover in excess of

£1.5m per annum.

The premises are licensed for Fresh Food Production and also

retains a Purchase Licence for acquiring fish direct from the

pier.



* TUPE will be in effect.

ACCOMMODATION SUMMARY

• Retail area

• Wet fish production area

• Fridges

• Brining area

• WCs

• Smokehouse

• Packaging area

• Finished stock refrigeration

• Offices

• Meeting room

• Boardroom

• Staff kitchen

• Storage

Offers in the region of £550,000 are sought for the heritable property, the trade fixtures and fittings and equipment, together with the goodwill. We are advised that the ratable value is £8,500 and so the business will therefore pay nil rates under the SBBS Relief Scheme.



For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.