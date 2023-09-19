Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Five-Star Guest House In Nairn

September 19
09:48 2023
UK property consultants, Graham & Sibbald, are marketing an extensively refurbished guest house in the Highlands.

A detached two-storey coach house situated on the outskirts of Nairn, Sandown House seamlessly blends Scottish traditional features and contemporary comforts. The current owners, who are selling due to retirement, have invested significantly in the property over the years, including the addition of four new suites, and have positioned the business at the luxury end of the market.

Peter Seymour, Director in the Hotel and Leisure team at Graham & Sibbald, said: ‘This is an incredible opportunity to run a lifestyle business on the Moray Forth, near a world-renowned Golf course and several award-winning distilleries. Combining rustic elements with modern design to create an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication, Sandown House represents the of hospitality in the Scottish Highlands.

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £825,000 for the heritable interest. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

