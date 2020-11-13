Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Former Edinburgh Restaurant Premises

November 13
09:00 2020
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a stunning former restaurant premises for lease. The spacious 160-cover property is split over ground and basement floors in the west end of Edinburgh. 

A new 10- or 21-year lease is offered on full repairing and insuring terms, all of which are open to negotiation. A rent of £70,000 per annum is sought.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

