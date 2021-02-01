Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a former restaurant premises in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire.

Situated in a prominent position in the town’s Mine Road, the property is arranged over the ground floor of a converted villa.

The well presented 100-cover building (pictured), formerly know as Vecchia Bologna, comes with commercial kitchen, large garden, car park and 30-cover decking area.

The business is offered to market with a new 10-year lease.

