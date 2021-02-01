Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Former Restaurant Premises in Bridge of Allan

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Graham & Sibbald Markets Former Restaurant Premises in Bridge of Allan

Graham & Sibbald Markets Former Restaurant Premises in Bridge of Allan
February 01
15:33 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a former restaurant premises in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire.

Situated in a prominent position in the town’s Mine Road, the property is arranged over the ground floor of a converted villa.

The well presented 100-cover building (pictured), formerly know as Vecchia Bologna, comes with commercial kitchen, large garden, car park and 30-cover decking area.

The business is offered to market with a new 10-year lease.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandpubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.