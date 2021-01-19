Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Iconic Crieff Hotel

January 19
08:53 2021
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the former Drummond Arms Hotel in the centre of Crieff.

Arranged over four floors, the listed property has been extended to the rear, with several detached buildings within the site.

Internally, the subjects are in poor condition from water damage, having laid empty for the past 15 years, but there is significant development potential in the town centre location.

Heritable interest available for reasonable offers.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

