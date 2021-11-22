Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the iconic Invergarry Hotel in Invergarry, Inverness-shire.

Dating from the late 19th Century, this high standard four-star inn and is superbly located in one of Scotland’s prime tourist locations.

Boasting 14 letting bedrooms with spacious bar/brasserie, dining room, lounges and staff rooms, the business is set in some eight acres of grounds, including land fronting on to the River Garry. With planning consent for a 12-bedroom letting annex included as part of the deal this represents a rare opportunity to acquire a profitable piece of local history.

The Invergarry Hotel: Planning consent has been granted for the development

of a 12-bedroom annexe alongside the hotel’s existing 14 bedrooms

Graham + Sibbald are inviting offers around £1.25m.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.