Graham & Sibbald Markets Long-Established 4-Star Edinburgh Guest House

March 03
09:57 2021
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Gil Dun Guest House in Edinburgh.

Presenting a rare opportunity, the Gil Dun is an attractive Victorian semi-detached villa dating from the 19th Century that has been converted into a guest house.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the south of the city, the property offers eight letting bedrooms, dining room, off-street car parking and an attractive private rear garden.

Gil Dun Guest House, 9 Spence Street, Edinburgh, EH16 5AG. Offers around £950,000.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotland, commercial property for sale scotland, graham and sibbald, guesthouses for sale scotland, Hotels for sale Scotland, leisure properties for sale scotland, licensed trade specialists, pubs for sale scotland, Restaurants for sale Scotland
