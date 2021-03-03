Graham & Sibbald Markets Long-Established 4-Star Edinburgh Guest House
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Gil Dun Guest House in Edinburgh.
Presenting a rare opportunity, the Gil Dun is an attractive Victorian semi-detached villa dating from the 19th Century that has been converted into a guest house.
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the south of the city, the property offers eight letting bedrooms, dining room, off-street car parking and an attractive private rear garden.
Gil Dun Guest House, 9 Spence Street, Edinburgh, EH16 5AG. Offers around £950,000.
