Graham & Sibbald Markets Rare Rural Development Opportunity Near St Andrews
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a unique development area near St Andrews. The site, which is just over seven acres in area, benefits from detailed planning consent for up to 21 four-bedroom lodges. Situated in a prime location just a couple of miles southwest of the popular coastal town, Clash Wood includes consent for a power sub-station and surface urban drainage scheme.
An additional 20.5-acre plot is also available to the successful purchaser under separate negotiation.
Clashwood, Near St Andrews, KY16 8NR, Fife
