Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald have brought to market the Firs, Blair Atholl, near Pitlochry. An outstanding detached Victorian guesthouse in the heart of Perthshire, the business benefits from six en suite bedrooms, an attractive breakfast room and restaurant area in the conservatory, and a warm, welcoming lounge.

Elsewhere, the two-storey extension to the rear offers a four-bedroom house, also with conservatory, for the owners. The property has a large garden and there is a fully furnished one-bedroom self-catering lodge. Planning consent has been granted to improve the owners’ accommodation and potentially add two more letting rooms.

Peter Seymour, a director in Graham and Sibbald’s hotel and leisure team, said: ‘The guest house seamlessly blends traditional Scottish elements and will provide someone with a wonderful lifestyle business in a stunning area.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £650,000 for the heritable interest. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.