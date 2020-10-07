Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the iconic Invergarry Hotel in Invergarry, Inverness-shire.

Dating from the late 19th Century, this high standard four-star inn and is superbly located in one of Scotland’s prime tourist locations.

Boasting 14 letting bedrooms with spacious bar/brasserie, dining room, lounges and staff rooms, the business is set in some eight acres of grounds, including land fronting on to the River Garry. With two separate, detached three-bedroom houses included as part of the hotel and planning consent for two developments – a 12-letting bedroom annex and an eight-room accommodation block – this represents a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of local history.

Graham + Sibbald are inviting offers around £1.85m.

