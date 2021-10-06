Graham and Sibbald have announced they have brought to market the historic Jura Hotel in the Inner Hebrides.

Located in a prominent position adjacent to both the island’s distillery and the island’s main settlement, Craighouse, the hotel boasts 17 bedrooms, two bars, a restaurant, lounge, alfresco terrace, camping/event field and open-sea views over the Small Isles bay.

Benefitting from a comprehensive decade-long refurbishment, the plot also includes its own biomass system, solar panel energy generation, ample staff accommodation and a modern five-bedroom owners’ house.

The hotel benefits from stunning open-sea views

The hotel enjoys a mix of trade from visitors, tourists, locals and commercial custom.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham & Sibbald (pictured), said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for new owners to acquire a well-established hotel, in good condition, with the opportunity to further grow and expand the business.

Complementing the deal is the inclusion of a modern 5-bedroom house, ideal for family proprietors, seeking that sought after mix of life-style and good business; in this case on an almost unique and idyllic island location”.

Graham & Sibbald’s Alistair Letham

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £1,200,000 for The Jura Hotel, Isle of Jura, Argyll, PA60 7XU

Visit www.g-s.co.uk or contact Alistair.letham@g-s.co.uk for more information on this unique business opportunity.