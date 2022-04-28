Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets the Kilberry Inn, Argyll

April 28
08:43 2022
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Kilberry Inn, by Tarbert, Argyll.

A former residential cottage, the Kilberry is now a characterful restaurant and country inn with five letting bedrooms, bar/restaurant and a snug/lounge. Included in the sale is a spacious two-bedroom house for owners, an alfresco terrace and the quirky Wee Bar, converted from a GPO red telephone box.

With views across Loch Caolisport to Gigha and the Isle of Jura, the inn sits just a few miles from Tarbert, with Lochgilphead around 20 miles away.

Owners David Wilson and Clare Johnson are selling the business to facilitate their retirement.

Graham & Sibbald’s Hotel consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘This is a superb opportunity for new owners who are seeking an idyllic lifestyle, home and income. The business is already well established and offers scope for further development and growth.

Offers over £450,000 are invited for the Kilberry Inn, Tarbert, Argyll.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotland, commercial property for sale scotland, graham and sibbald, guesthouses for sale scotland, Hotels for sale Scotland, leisure properties for sale scotland, pubs for sale scotland, Restaurants for sale Scotland
