Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Kilberry Inn, by Tarbert, Argyll.

A former residential cottage, the Kilberry is now a characterful restaurant and country inn with five letting bedrooms, bar/restaurant and a snug/lounge. Included in the sale is a spacious two-bedroom house for owners, an alfresco terrace and the quirky Wee Bar, converted from a GPO red telephone box.

With views across Loch Caolisport to Gigha and the Isle of Jura, the inn sits just a few miles from Tarbert, with Lochgilphead around 20 miles away.

Owners David Wilson and Clare Johnson are selling the business to facilitate their retirement.

Graham & Sibbald’s Hotel consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘This is a superb opportunity for new owners who are seeking an idyllic lifestyle, home and income. The business is already well established and offers scope for further development and growth.

Offers over £450,000 are invited for the Kilberry Inn, Tarbert, Argyll.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.