Graham & Sibbald Markets The Killin Hotel, Perthshire

February 01
08:46 2022
Graham & Sibbald is offering for sale the Killin Hotel, in Perthshire. Situated in a central location on the town’s Main Street, the renowned property is set in its own grounds of more than an acre on the banks of the River Lochay. With 36 bedrooms and a good range of public rooms to cater for F&B activities, the hotel caters for a wide cross-section of customers.

The accommodation can be summarised as follows:

Lounge
Two restaurants
Conservatory
Ample private staff accommodation
Terrace overlooking the River Lochay

Alistair Letham, hotel consultant with Graham & Sibbald (pictured below), commented, ‘The Killin Hotel is situated in a perennially popular destination. This well-established business is a great opportunity for new owners to further develop, using the existing planning consent for a further four letting bedrooms and expanding the non-resident F&B offering.’
Alistair Letham

Graham & Sibbald are inviting offers around £1,950,000 for the Killin Hotel. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk or contact Alistair Letham or Katie Tait.

