Graham & Sibbald Markets The Mormond Inn, Aberdeenshire
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering for lease a popular pub/restaurant in the picturesque village of Strichen.
A traditional drovers inn dating back to the late 1700s, the Mormond Inn (pictured above) features expansive beer garden, well proportioned decking area and four-bedroom owners’ accommodation.
The property includes:
• Bar/Restaurant area
• Kitchen
• Premises License
• Management office
• Owners’ flat
• Beer cellar and stores
• Ladies, gents and disabled WCs
• Large riverside beer garden
The subjects are offered on the basis of a new lease agreement, the terms of which are open to negotiation.
For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
