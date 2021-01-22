Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering for lease a popular pub/restaurant in the picturesque village of Strichen.

A traditional drovers inn dating back to the late 1700s, the Mormond Inn (pictured above) features expansive beer garden, well proportioned decking area and four-bedroom owners’ accommodation.

The property includes:

• Bar/Restaurant area

• Kitchen

• Premises License

• Management office

• Owners’ flat

• Beer cellar and stores

• Ladies, gents and disabled WCs

• Large riverside beer garden



The subjects are offered on the basis of a new lease agreement, the terms of which are open to negotiation.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.