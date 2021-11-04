Catering Scotland

November 04
09:29 2021
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a well-known bar and restaurant venue in the centre of Forres. Situated on the town’s Tolbooth Street, The Newmarket would be suitable for either an experienced or first-time operator. It is well fitted out with a 55-cover restaurant, fully fitted commercial kitchen, full premises licence and ladies, gents and disabled WCs.

Offers over £250,000 are being invited for The Newmarket Bar, 3 Tolbooth Street, Forres.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

