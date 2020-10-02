Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets The Plockton Inn

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Graham & Sibbald Markets The Plockton Inn

Graham & Sibbald Markets The Plockton Inn
October 02
09:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market an iconic hotel business located on the north-west coast of Scotland. Set within the famed seaside village of Plockton, The Plockton Hotel comprises 14 letting bedrooms over two properties, in addition to three restaurant/ bar areas within the main hotel. 

Very well presented with development opportunities to the rear, the business also benefits from a two-bed owners’ flat within the main property.  Both subjects comprise beer gardens with a range of outdoor seating.

Benefits include:
• Exceptional reputation for seafood
• Planning consent approved for 12 letting rooms and 70 additional covers
• Located in a world-famous fishing village

Overlooking Loch Carron and acting as a popular anchorage for visiting yachts, the village of Plocton is a thriving tourist hub, particularly during its fortnight sailing regatta. Its proximity to the Kyle of Lochalsh and the Isle of Skye means that visitors are attracted year round.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandpubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.