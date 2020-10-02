Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market an iconic hotel business located on the north-west coast of Scotland. Set within the famed seaside village of Plockton, The Plockton Hotel comprises 14 letting bedrooms over two properties, in addition to three restaurant/ bar areas within the main hotel.

Very well presented with development opportunities to the rear, the business also benefits from a two-bed owners’ flat within the main property. Both subjects comprise beer gardens with a range of outdoor seating.

Benefits include:

• Exceptional reputation for seafood

• Planning consent approved for 12 letting rooms and 70 additional covers

• Located in a world-famous fishing village

Overlooking Loch Carron and acting as a popular anchorage for visiting yachts, the village of Plocton is a thriving tourist hub, particularly during its fortnight sailing regatta. Its proximity to the Kyle of Lochalsh and the Isle of Skye means that visitors are attracted year round.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.