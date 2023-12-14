Catering Scotland

Graham + Sibbald Markets The Prince’s House Hotel, Glenfinnan

December 14
16:41 2023
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to market a well known hotel in the tourist-friendly area of Glenfinnan.

An outstanding nine-bedroom boutique hotel with a successful F&B business, The Prince’s House Hotel is located on a prominent plot in Glenfinnan, not from the famous viaduct. A well-known institution serving residents and tourists the business provides a charming turn-key operation with an excellent food offering and well-presented en suite bedrooms.

With a large open-plan bar and bistro overlooking the adjacent burn, and a charming dining room with breakfasting conservatory and stunning views across the glen, the hotel’s bedrooms are also all of a good size. Room occupancy sits at a high level throughout the season and the hotel commands premium room rates for the area.  

Peter Seymour, Director at Graham + Sibbald, said: ‘Glenfinnan is a highly popular tourist destination because of its outstanding landscape, history and, of course, the famous viaduct which features in all of the Harry Potter films. The sellers have decided that now is the time to retire from the trade, leaving behind a well presented and highly profitable business for the next owner to enjoy.’

Kieron and Ina Kelly, owners of Prince’s House Hotel, said: ‘After 22 years here it is time for us to move on. There has been a lot of hard work in developing the hotel from where it was when we took over, to where it is now. The business has still to reach it’s full potential, but that is a job for someone else.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £500,000 for the freehold interest.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

