Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing the Railway Inn in Edinburgh.

One of a very few independently owned traditional village pubs left in the city, the establishment has been serving the residents of Juniper Green since 1891. Benefiting from a healthy balance of tourist trade and local clientele, the pub is well-known within the area and offers ‘hearty pub grub’ and a large selection of drinks.

Equipped with a well-presented open-plan bar seating area on the ground floor and a fully fitted commercial kitchen, the Railway Inn boasts a warm, inviting atmosphere blended with traditional features and modern fixtures and fittings. There is also a large secluded beer garden out the back.

Martin Sutherland, Licensed Trade and Business Agent with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘This pub is an institution in Juniper Green that already benefits from a stellar reputation and solid client base. The business would thrive in the hands of an operator who is able to develop it further.’

A great business opportunity for the right tenant to make the most of the opportunities within an affluent suburb of Edinburgh, the freehold interest for the Railway Inn is being offered for a fixed price of £499,000. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.