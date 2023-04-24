Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Weem Inn near Aberfeldy. A rare chance to acquire this well known Perthshire hostelry, the sale presents prospective buyers with a tempting opportunity to re-establish this formerly successful business.

Having not traded since late 2019, the Weem is in the process of being refurbished to create an 18-bedroom inn/hotel with restaurant, bar facilities, outdoor terrace and ample car parking. There is also the potential for additional leisure development in the form of chalet/glamping pods.

Boasting excellent outdoor activities for both locals and visitors with a variety of activities, including fishing, the Weem Inn is being offered for sale on the basis that a purchaser will complete the remaining refurbishments.

Graham & Sibbald are inviting offers over £500,000 for the Weem Inn, near Aberfeldy.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.