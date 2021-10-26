Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Unique Development Site Near Glasgow

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Graham & Sibbald Markets Unique Development Site Near Glasgow

Graham & Sibbald Markets Unique Development Site Near Glasgow
October 26
06:49 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a spectacular development site for sale. The Devil’s Pulpit is a natural phenomenon that is a 90 to 100 ft deep narrow gorge carved out of red sandstone by glaciers. At the very bottom of the gorge is a small flat-topped rock formation (the pulpit). The gorge itself is located to the southwest of Killearn, an affluent village to the north of Glasgow and some 1.5 miles from the southern boundary of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

Well recognised through its use in several Holywood productions including Sherlock Holmes and Outlander, the site for sale is on the set-jetting film and TV itinerary for tourists who are keen to experience famous film and TV locations.

  • 23-acre site for sale with detailed planning consent
  • The natural phenomenon already attracts over 70,000 people per annum
  • Projected to rise to 350,000 once visitor centre completed
  • Planning includes 150 car parking spaces
  • Possible theatre/dinner experience once complete

For more information on the sale and particulars of this unique, world-famous site, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

The Devil’s Pulpit has featured in several Holywood and UK TB productions and is high up on tourists’ ‘set-jetting’ list of must-see film locations
Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandpubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.