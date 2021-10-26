Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a spectacular development site for sale. The Devil’s Pulpit is a natural phenomenon that is a 90 to 100 ft deep narrow gorge carved out of red sandstone by glaciers. At the very bottom of the gorge is a small flat-topped rock formation (the pulpit). The gorge itself is located to the southwest of Killearn, an affluent village to the north of Glasgow and some 1.5 miles from the southern boundary of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

Well recognised through its use in several Holywood productions including Sherlock Holmes and Outlander, the site for sale is on the set-jetting film and TV itinerary for tourists who are keen to experience famous film and TV locations.

23-acre site for sale with detailed planning consent

The natural phenomenon already attracts over 70,000 people per annum

Projected to rise to 350,000 once visitor centre completed

Planning includes 150 car parking spaces

Possible theatre/dinner experience once complete

