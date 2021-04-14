Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a busy and popular restaurant premises in the centre of Perth. With space for 150 covers inside and a further 50 outside, the former Brown and Blacks is situated on arguably the best restaurant strip in the city.

The subjects comprise an extensively renovated licensed restaurant arranged over the ground and basement floors of a larger mixed residential and commercial property in Perth’s ‘Café Quarter’. With outdoor seating provision on the mainly pedestrianised area to the front of the property, total covers amount to around 200 diners.

Tastefully presented: The restaurant boasts space for 150 covers indoors and a 50 further covers outdoors.

The property features:

• Restaurant Seating 150 Covers

• Outside seating area for 60 Covers

• 3 car parking spaces

• Vibrant central location adjacent to the new home of the ‘Stone of Destiny’ and opposite the Town Hall

• Within a stunning refurbished cinema property

• Commercial kitchen with associated stores including walk-in freezer

• Bar and cellars



Situated opposite the Town Hall – itself presently under development and expected to attract large numbers of visitors when it open ins 2023 – the premises are also close to the award-winning Perth Racecourse which offers one of Scotland’s best days out. Tourist footfall is further enhanced by attractions including theaters, art galleries, Perth Concert Hall and other entertainment venues that draw world-class performers.



The subjects are offered on the basis of a new lease agreement, the terms of which are open to negotiation. The private landlord is seeking rental offers of £45,000 p.a. and we are advised that the rateable value is £35,600.



For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

