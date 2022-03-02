Having undertaken a significant number of valuations, sales and acquisitions of hotel and leisure businesses across the UK ini 2021, chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald oversaw a record number of annual transactions last year. Despite world events and the ongoing health crisis, it’s clear that buyers and investors are continuing their interest in hotels, guesthouses, holiday parks, restaurants, pubs and bars, cafes and leisure facilities, says Peter Seymour…

Peter Seymour

After a disastrous 2020, last year was always going to be about recovery. Given the pressure-cooker environment of demand for domestic tourism, it’s no surprise that UK’s hotspots experienced a bumper year with an influx of people taking to the staycation market – and there aren’t any signs of this slowing down.

Encouragingly our hotel and leisure team has seen a 10-fold increase in the number of transactions since 2019. Last year saw a 42% increase in year-on-year sales and a 75% increase in transactional values and rental agreements. Additionally, the volume of hotel and leisure valuation instructions also increased significantly, while our industry specialist, Alistair Letham, spearheaded several high profile sales from the Western Isles right up to the North of Scotland, including the iconic Jura Hotel.

Martin Davis

Meanwhile, several new appointments across the Scotland business – including Kit Abram, Martin Sutherland, Hugh Anderson, Martin Davis and Kevin Hunter – draw on their sector-specific knowledge and expertise to provide a bespoke service package on hotel, leisure and trading assets ranging in value from £100k up to £20m across the UK.

Kit Abram

With COVID restrictions being lifted across the country and a general acceptance that we will have to live with and manage the virus, rather than overcome it completely, the boom in trade is expected to continue once pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and leisure facilities are able to trade freely once again.

Ongoing difficulties with international travel mean that the staycation market is forecast to be a popular choice for people seeking a break from the new normal.

For those seeking to purchase a business, Graham and Sibbald can help you identify the best options that will meet your needs and budget. Alternatively, if you’re looking to sell, we can help you maximise the value of your business assets and optimise your returns. With our Valuation, Business Disposals and Commercial Agency teams working in tandem, we provide clear advice on both price and marketing, undertake key negotiations and ensure the highest levels of professional services and communication from instruction through to completion.

Peter Seymour is Head of Licensed Trade and Leisure Agency at Graham and Sibbald. Their team of specialist chartered surveyors work extensively in the Scottish hospitality sector, advising and assisting clients on all aspects of commercial property transactions. Visit www.g-s.co.uk for more information.