Green Tourism Adopts Independently Audited Certification Model

Green Tourism has launched the latest version of its standard, Green Tourism Certified, with one level in place of its bronze, silver and gold awards.

The change follows the recent introduction of an EU directive which now requires sustainability labels shown to EU consumers to be backed by independent, third party verification.

The company, which has certified tourism and hospitality businesses for almost 30 years,

The Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition (ECGT) Directive has applied since 27 September. It covers any business marketing to EU guests, including UK operators selling through booking platforms or EU-facing websites. Booking platforms, including Booking.com, use Travalyst’s list of schemes that have self-declared compliance with the Directive when deciding which certifications to display, and Green Tourism Certified is on that list.

Andrea Nicholas, director of Green Tourism Certified (pictured), said: ‘Bronze, silver and gold were a great way to help businesses take their first steps and keep improving. However, now guests are leading the conversation and they simply want to know if a business is certified. This latest version of Green Tourism is a natural evolution of what we’ve always stood for: information that guests, booking platforms and regulators can trust.

‘Existing members don’t need to act immediately; they can keep their current award until their next renewal, when they move to Green Tourism Certified. An advisor will contact each business about six months in advance and every member will have moved to the new system by March 2028.’

Audits and decisions are carried out by Green Business UK Ltd, which has audited the scheme since 2002. Green Tourism advisors support businesses working towards certification and take no part in audits. Green Tourism also gives certified businesses guidance on what they can say. Certification confirms a business meets the standard but doesn’t, on its own, support wider claims such as “eco-friendly” or “carbon neutral”. Carbon neutral claims based on offsetting are now prohibited in the EU, and UK businesses must also meet the Competition and Markets Authority’s Green Claims Code.

Now in its 30th year, the scheme has evolved alongside new EU rules on green claims, with its 2,500+ members switching at their next renewal.

Visit www.green-tourism.com for more information on how Green Tourism can help your business to operate more efficiently and sustainably.