Catering Scotland

H-Pack Achieve Industry First With Kraft Souffle Pots

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles OIOpublisher Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured...
  

H-Pack Achieve Industry First With Kraft Souffle Pots

H-Pack Achieve Industry First With Kraft Souffle Pots
April 29
16:09 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Food-packaging manufacturer H-Pack Packaging is adding to its line of paper souffle pots with a kraft version.

Both the kraft and the industry-standard regular white pots are available in a range of sizes, from one ounce through to 5.5 ounce and in cases of 20 x 250 and 15 x 200.

The UK arm of leading global food-packaging brand, Hotpack, works with pioneering new materials and state-of-the-art machinery and technology to produce premium packaging products.

Expected to appeal to caterers and to-go outlets seeking complementary packaging for their kraft disposable food boxes and bags, the pots offer a unique alternative for customers.

For further information and for details on the products H-Pack manufactures and supplies, visit https://h-packglobal.com/ or call +44(0) 1978 855595. To order the souffle pots, email sales@h-packglobal.com.

Tags
Food packagingFood packaging scotlandH-pack
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured above...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.