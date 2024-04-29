Food-packaging manufacturer H-Pack Packaging is adding to its line of paper souffle pots with a kraft version.

Both the kraft and the industry-standard regular white pots are available in a range of sizes, from one ounce through to 5.5 ounce and in cases of 20 x 250 and 15 x 200.

The UK arm of leading global food-packaging brand, Hotpack, works with pioneering new materials and state-of-the-art machinery and technology to produce premium packaging products.

Expected to appeal to caterers and to-go outlets seeking complementary packaging for their kraft disposable food boxes and bags, the pots offer a unique alternative for customers.

For further information and for details on the products H-Pack manufactures and supplies, visit https://h-packglobal.com/ or call +44(0) 1978 855595. To order the souffle pots, email sales@h-packglobal.com.