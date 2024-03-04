H-Pack Packaging, Europe’s packaging one-stop shop, has launched a line of products which it expects to appeal to high end UK fish and chip shops seeking packaging that stands out and reflects a quality product.

The new Great Taste fish ‘n’ chips packaging range includes a series of eye-catching paper boxes and two sizes of paper bags with handles. The complete range offers an opportunity for sellers to provide a more identifiable offering that appears unique to the individual food retail outlet.

Head of merchant sales for H-Pack, David Martin, explains: ‘Higher ingredients costs and facilities charges have impacted on the price of takeaway meals. Our Great Taste range enables chip shop owners – who may not until now have the means to create a brand – to maximise their food offering with packaging that stands out.’

According to David there is no significant price difference between the new range and those of the plain brown or white variety, but the Great Taste products help to elevate the look of the products within. ‘We’d say to any chippy owner, the ‘Great Taste’ range must be one to try,’ he adds.

H-Pack is the UK arm of leading, global food-packaging brand, Hotpack, and offers bespoke custom products made from pioneering new materials using state-of-the-art technology.

Visit https://h-packglobal.com/ or call 01978 855 595 for more information on this and other products in the H-Pack range.