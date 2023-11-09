H-Pack, the Europe-wide food-packaging specialist, has rebranded to Hot ‘n’ Fresh, providing a colour-coded easy way for buyers to identify products based on the materials used.

Reflecting the company’s evolution, the new brand presents itself as a slicker operation, serving a full range of markets in line with parent company, global food packaging brand, Hotpack.

The new green, red and blue Hot ‘n’ Fresh logos cover the following:

Green represents eco-friendly materials, incl. paper, wood & bagasse

Red labels represent foils

Blue labels represent plastics

Head of merchant sales, David Martin, explains why Hotpack is so excited to launch this new brand: ‘With market-leading status as a manufacturer and distributor of food-packaging materials and solutions in the Middle East, the company is renowned for the supply of premium quality products within a competitive price structure.

‘With the new brand we wanted to pull focus to the UK offering and show that we intend to stand apart, operating efficiently and proactively as we grow our business across catering, hospitality, vending, leisure and events, and wholesale.’

As part of the Hotpack family, Hot ‘n’ Fresh will also work with pioneering new materials and state-of-the-art technology to offer bespoke custom products.

David is proud of the company’s continued commitment to its eco-friendly lines: ‘There is a continuing trend for more choice and alternatives,’ he adds. ‘We have some exciting products to launch in the next 12 months and this new branding will make it easier for customers to identify what they want.

Hot ‘n’ Fresh will continue to trade as H-Pack from its site on the outskirts of Wrexham.

Visit https://h-packglobal.com/ or call 01978 855 595 for more information.