H-Pack Packaging is increasing its catering disposables selection with a line of kraft paper pots in a range of sizes, including 2oz, 4oz, 6oz and 7oz. With complementary lids available in paper and PP (polypropylene), H-Pack provides a fully sustainable option with pots that can be used for hot and cold foods including sauces, coleslaw, salad and curry sauces.

Head of merchant sales for H-Pack, David Martin, said: ‘We provide businesses that offer high end takeaway options with a full range of products that are designed with sustainability as a top priority.

‘These paper pots (pictured above) follow on from the launch of our kraft paper souffle pots, which sit alongside our white souffle pots.’

The UK arm of Hotpack, H-Pack works with pioneering new materials and state-of-the-art technology, to offer bespoke custom products and recognisable premium lines. For further information and for details on the products H-Pack manufactures and supplies, visit https://h-packglobal.com/ or call +44(0) 1978 855595. To order the souffle pots, email sales@h-packglobal.com.